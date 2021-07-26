MULO Arena 6000 60W 2.1-channel soundbar with Subwoofer launched

HomeNewsMULO Arena 6000 60W 2.1-channel soundbar with Subwoofer launched

By The Mobile Indian Network
Calcutta-based audio company MULO TECHNOLOGIES has announced its Made in India product Arena 6000. It is a 60-watt true RMS 2.1-channel soundbar with a subwoofer.

The MULO Arena 6000 60W True RMS 2.1-channel soundbar with Subwoofer will be available for a launch price of Rs 4,999 during Amazon Prime Day’21. The sale will be held from 26th-27th July. It comes with a standard industry warranty period of 1 year.

MULO Arena 6000 Features

The company says that the product is made entirely in India with 95% locally sourced materials and components. In addition, the soundbar boasts of a powerful audio performance that helps convert any standard television set into a mini-theatre right in your living room.

The MULO Arena 6000 is entirely designed and manufactured in India. It is crafted from high-density wood, which is naturally non-resonant and helps produce the best acoustic sound. The wooden enclosure also provides a minimum distortion and efficient amplification from the drivers.

Powering the high-fidelity drivers and the large subwoofer is a 60-watt true RMS amplifier engineered with deep bass, crisp highs and clear mids.

The powerful down-firing subwoofer accounts for the deepest, lowest notes being compressed downward, then rippling outward along the floor, giving a richer sound for a stronger rumble effect with movies and games.

The MULO Arena 6000 is also feature-rich, sporting multiple connectivity options. It sports Optical, Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX input options for easy connectivity to televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops and music players.

Additionally, it can also work as a standalone music player by playing MP3 files from the USB port. Lastly, a built-in stereo FM radio can keep you entertained from local terrestrial radio stations. Other features include a built-in EQ with 5 preset modes such as Jazz, Vocals, Balanced, EDM and Trance.

Lastly, a fully functional remote control is at your service. You can easily operate all the functions using the remote control and a LED display featured on the soundbar.

MULO TECHNOLOGIES is a Calcutta-based Audio company founded by ex-Flipkart and Xiaomi employees in 2019 with a vision to build a high quality but affordable audio ecosystem for Music Lovers. 

