MSI unveils its latest lineup of gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 series GPU

MSI has unveiled its latest lineup of gaming laptops with top notch specs.

Advertisement

MSI didn't seem to miss the opportunity to announce new products at the CES 2021 event and has revealed a bunch of laptops under its GE, GS, GP, and GF series that will be powered by Nvidia's latest RTX 30 series graphics.

The company has announced the new GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and GE66 Raider laptops along with an updated MSI GS66 Stealth laptop. New laptops include MSI GP66, MSI GP76 Leopard, Stealth 15M, MSI GF75 Thin, MSI 65 Thin, and Creator 15.

MSI Stealth 15M Specifications

Advertisement

The MSI Stealth 15M sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1,080 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor up to 5 GHz which is paired with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

The laptop comes with up to 64GB of RAM and one SSD slot for storage. The gaming laptop has dual speaker setup with 2W speakers. It also comes with a RGB backlit gaming keyboard and is backed by a 52Whr 3-cell battery, along with Wi-Fi 6 support.

The MSI Stealth 15M weighs only 1.7kg. The laptop's starting price is $1,499 (approx Rs 1,09,500), and will be available from March.

MSI GF75 Thin, GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop Specifications

The MSI GF75 Thin features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, while the MSI GF65 Thin features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1,080 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The new MSI GF Thin series offers up to Intel Core i7 processors coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics and up to 64GB RAM. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6 support, 720p HD webcam, two 2W speakers, and a 51Whr 3-cell battery.

MSI Creator 15

Another newly launched laptop is the Creator 15 by MSI. The laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display with the latest Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The display is individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman and a 100 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut.

The laptop has up to 64GB RAM, 2 SSD slots. Additional features include an IR HD webcam, two 2w speakers and Wi-Fi 6E support. Peripheral Connectivity includes USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, three USB Type-A port, one audio combo, and one HDMI port.

It has a single backlit keyboard, and weighs 2.1kg. The laptop is backed by a 99.9Whr battery. MSI Creator 15 laptop is priced at $1,899 (approx Rs 1,38,700). The release date for the laptop is unknown.

MSI GS66 Stealth

The MSI GS66 Stealth features up to 15.6-inch UHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, along with up to 64GB RAM, and two SSD storage. The updated version now comes with the latest GeForce RTX 30 series, paired with Intel Core i9-10980HK processor.

The GS66 Stealth comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system, and also supports True Color 3.0 for enhanced colors. Some key additional features are 720p HD Web camera, Wi-Fi 6E support, per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, and two 2W speakers. It packs a 99.9Whr battery, and weighs 2.1kg.

The ports on the machine include one Thunderbolt 3 port, and one HDMI port. The laptop is up for pre-order starting at $1,799 (approx Rs 1,31,400) and the laptop will release in the month of February.

MSI GP66 Leopard, MSI GP76 Leopard Specifications

The highlighted difference between the two is the display where the MSI GP76 Leopard features a 17.3-inch full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,920x1,080, the MSI GP66 Leopard on the other hand sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate and the same resolution.

The MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI GP76 Leopard gaming laptops are equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3070 graphics that are paired with the latest Intel Core i7 processors.

The laptops pack up to 64GB of RAM, two SSD slots, and have a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. They support an HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI port. They are backed by a 65Whr 4-cell battery.

The MSI GP76 Leopard weighs 2.9kg and the MSI GP66 Leopard weighs 2.38kg. The MSI GP66 Leopard price starts at $1,799 (approx Rs 1,31,400), and the MSI GP76 Leopard price starts at $2,299 (approx Rs 1,68,000). The laptops are slated to release in February.

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and MSI GE66 Raider Specifications

The new MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition features a 17.3-inch UHD IPS display and a resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. Whereas, the MSI GE66 Raider features a 15.6-inch UHD IPS display with 3,840x2,160 pixels resolution.

Both of them are gaming laptops and are powered by up to the latest Intel Core i9-10980HK processor coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, two SSD slots for storage, and a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries.

The MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition has a 1080p webcam, 99Whr 4-cell battery, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and weighs 2.9kg. The laptop also features two 2W speakers.

While MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition weighs 2.9kg, the MSI GE66 Raider weighs 2.38kg. Pricing and availability for both the machines will be announced at a later date.