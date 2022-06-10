MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop series refreshed with latest hardware

MSI is the latest company to refresh its gaming laptops including its Titan, Raider, CreatorPro and Vector series of machines. These laptops have been refreshed with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest in Nvidia graphics hardware. All of these laptops also come with high refresh rate displays.

The MSI Raider GE67 starts at $2,500 (approx Rs 1,94,400). MSI Titan GT77 pricing starts at $3,200 (approx Rs 2,48,900), while the MSI Raider GE77 costs $2,600 (approx Rs 2,02,200). Pricing details for the MSI CreatorPro X17, Vector GP76 HX, and Vector GP66 HX are yet to be revealed by the company. According to MSI, these gaming laptops will soon arrive in the Indian market as well.

MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX Specifications

The MSI Vector GP76 HX comes with two display options including a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) IPS display option with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both of these have 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. As for the MSI Vector GP66 HX, it sports a 15.6-inch Quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 240hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

The gaming laptops come with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Both models feature an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

Both the MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX are equipped with twin 2W speakers with Hi-Res audio support. For connectivity, these laptops get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connections while the ports on the laptops include 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an Ethernet port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader.

Additional features on the laptops include 720p IR camera, per-key RGB lighting supported keyboard, a 4-cell, 65Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor. They run on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

MSI CreatorPro X17 Specifications

The MSI CreatorPro X17 sports a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. It comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors, coupled with up to Nvidia RTX A5500 Laptop GPU handling your graphic needs and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. This one also has an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The MSI CreatorPro X17 gets a 720p IR camera, a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, per-key RGB lighting supported keyboard and a 4-cell, 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor.

The laptop is equipped with twin 2W speakers with Dynaudio and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader.

MSI Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67 HX Specifications

Like the CreatorPro X17, the MSI Raider GE77 HX has a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) display option and a Quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS panel, both of which come with 120Hz and 240Hz refresh rates respectively.

They offer support for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage as well. On the other hand, the new MSI Raider GE67 HX has a single display option and sports a 15.6-inch Quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

Both of MSI’s gaming laptops run on Windows 11 Home and are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors. For graphics, you get up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. MSI hasn’t confirmed the amount of NVMe SSD storage present on the machines. The gaming laptops are equipped with a 1080p camera and are backed by a 4-cell, 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor.

The MSI Raider GE77 HX, and Raider GE67 HX feature Duo Wave 2W speakers with Dynaudio and Hi-Res support. The Raider GE77 HX model has extra dual 2W woofers. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x headphone jack, and 1 x SD Express memory card reader.

MSI Titan GT77 Specifications

The MSI Titan GT77 features a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. This one also runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. There’s an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

You get dual 2W speakers Dynaudio and Hi-Res support. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and features 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader.

The MSI Titan GT77 comes with a 720p IR camera, and a fingerprint scanner for security. The keyboard features Cherry MX keys with per-key RGB lighting. The laptop packs a 4-cell, 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor.