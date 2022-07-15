MSI HX series Gaming laptops launched in India with QHD 240Hz display

MSI has launched the HX series of gaming laptops in India which are equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The new MSI laptops are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series processors, have support for up to 240Hz OLED display with a QHD resolution, exclusive MSI OverBoost technology, and more.

The MSI Titan GT77 starts at Rs 5,26,990 while the Raider GE77 HX starts at Rs 2,85,990, and the Raider GE67 HX starts at Rs 2,79,990. They are now available to buy via MSI authorized online and offline resellers. Pricing details of the MSI Vector GP76 HX and the GP6 HX are yet to be disclosed and they will be available for purchase from next month.

MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX Specifications

The Vector GP76 HX features a 17.3-inch display with support for up to QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, while the Vector GP66 HX sports a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. There’s support for up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU paired with up to 64GB of RAM.

Connectivity options include 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader, 1 x HDMI port, and 1 x audio combo jack. Further, there’s a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, an HD web camera, Windows 11 Home, and a 65Whr battery with a 330W adaptor.

MSI Titan GT77 Specifications

The MSI Titan GT77 sports a 17.3-inch UHD IPS display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It can be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX Processor coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

There’s support for up to 128GB of RAM (DDR5-4800, 4 Slots) and up to 32TB of storage. Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4/DP/USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x audio combo jack, and 1 x HDMI port.

It gets dual 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system with Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance and Hi-Res Audio. It is backed by a 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor. Additionally, it comes with an HD web camera, Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and Windows 11 (Pro/Home) OS.

Read More: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India

MSI Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67 HX Specifications

While the display specifications of these two laptops remain the same as those of MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX, they come with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Both of them come packed with up to 64GB of RAM (DDR5-4800, 2 slots) and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.

Both the machines get a Full HD web camera, a 99.9Whr battery with a 330W adaptor, Windows 11 OS, per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, and Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by the Dynaudio system.

The laptops get 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader, 1 x HDMI port, and 1 x audio combo jack.