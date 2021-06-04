Advertisement

Motorola to relaunch its Defy phones series after a decade

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 4:51 pm

Latest News

The original Motorola Defy made its debut way back in the year 2010.
Advertisement

Motorola might reportedly introduce a new smartphone named as Motorola Defy. The smartphone was earlier spotted on Google Play Console and Geekbench listings under the codename Motorola Athena.

 

As per a new report by 91Mobiles with inputs from tipster Ishan Agarwal, Motorola is relaunching the Defy series almost after a decade later this year. For the unaware, the original Motorola Defy made its debut way back in the year 2010. Motorola Athena could launch as the Motorola Defy series. The company might launch more than one smartphone in the Defy series outside India.

Advertisement

 

Motorola Defy was earlier listed on Geekbench which revealed that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It will pack 4GB RAM and will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone scored 1523 points in the single-core test and 5727 points in the multi-core test.

 

As per Google Play Console listing with the codename ‘Bathena’, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will sport a waterdrop-style notch at the front. It will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM.

 

In 2012, Motorola launched the Defy XT and Defy Mini smartphones. Both the smartphones were water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and dust-proof. Motorola Defy was launched in 2010 and was the world’s first Android smartphone that was dustproof and water-resistant. 

Moto G Stylus 5G leaked with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, 6GB RAM

Moto G40 Fusion price hiked in India by Rs 500

Moto G Stylus 5G design and key specs leaked

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition announced as new colour variant

Moto G20 launched with quad cameras, 90Hz display and more

Moto G60, G40 Fusion launch set for April 20 in India, design and key specifications revealed

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G Stylus 5G press render leaked, shows quad-camera setup

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G launch teased in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies