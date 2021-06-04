Motorola to relaunch its Defy phones series after a decade

The original Motorola Defy made its debut way back in the year 2010.

Advertisement

Motorola might reportedly introduce a new smartphone named as Motorola Defy. The smartphone was earlier spotted on Google Play Console and Geekbench listings under the codename Motorola Athena.

As per a new report by 91Mobiles with inputs from tipster Ishan Agarwal, Motorola is relaunching the Defy series almost after a decade later this year. For the unaware, the original Motorola Defy made its debut way back in the year 2010. Motorola Athena could launch as the Motorola Defy series. The company might launch more than one smartphone in the Defy series outside India.

Advertisement

Motorola Defy was earlier listed on Geekbench which revealed that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It will pack 4GB RAM and will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone scored 1523 points in the single-core test and 5727 points in the multi-core test.

As per Google Play Console listing with the codename ‘Bathena’, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will sport a waterdrop-style notch at the front. It will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM.

In 2012, Motorola launched the Defy XT and Defy Mini smartphones. Both the smartphones were water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and dust-proof. Motorola Defy was launched in 2010 and was the world’s first Android smartphone that was dustproof and water-resistant.