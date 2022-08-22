HomeNewsMotorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8

Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8

It is expected that Motorola might launch the Dimensity 1050 SoC-powered Motorola Edge (2022) for the Indian market.

By Meenu Rana
Motorola Edge 2022

Highlights

  • Motorola to launch new Edge-series smartphone(s)
  • Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion are expected
  • Motorola Edge (2022) might also launch in India

Motorola recently unveiled the latest Moto Edge (2022) smartphone. Now the company is gearing up to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8.

Motorola has posted a short video teaser on its official Twitter handle, which hints at the launch of three new Edge series smartphones. The tweet reads, “Find yourself closer to the edge…September 8”. This confirms that the company will launch new Motorola phones on September 8. However, the tweet did not reveal the names or any other details of the upcoming smartphones.

It is said that Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion could be the smartphones that will be launched next month. The Edge 30 Ultra will be a rebadged X30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion will be a rebadged S30 Pro which was recently unveiled in China.

Motorola India has also tweeted about the upcoming launch of a new Edge-series smartphone(s) in India. It is expected that it might launch the Dimensity 1050 SoC-powered Motorola Edge (2022) for the Indian market along with Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 2022 Specifications

This Edge 2022 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 1050 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a depth sensor on the back. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

It runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface on top. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support.

There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The connectivity options include Single-SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C port.



Motorola Edge 2022
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256
  • Display6.6-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

