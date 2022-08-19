Motorola Edge 2022 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC

Motorola has launched the Edge 2022 smartphone in the United States and Canada as the successor to last year’s mid-range Edge model. The Edge 2022 is the first smartphone to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 processor which is a 6nm chip that has two Cortex-A78 CPU cores (2.5GHz) and six A55 cores (2.0GHz), plus a Mali-G610 MC3 GPU.

Motorola Edge 2022 is priced at $499.99 (approx Rs 40,000). The device will be available in the United States in the coming weeks in a single Black colour option. It will arrive in Canada in the coming months.

Motorola Edge 2022 Specifications

This Edge 2022 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 1050 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface on top. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a depth sensor on the back. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Motorola Edge 2022 is equipped with dual stereo speakers and three microphones. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support. Connectivity options include Single-SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C port.