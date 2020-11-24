Advertisement

Motorola tipped to launch Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 11:12 am

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.
Motorola is tipped to launch Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power smartphones in India. To recall, both phones were recently launched in the European market.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power are confirmed to make their debut in India. However, the tipster has not revealed the exact launch date yet. The company has also not announced the launch date of both the phones in the Indian market.

 

Earlier, Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website hinting that the phones will be launched in India pretty soon.

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power prices

 

Moto G 5G price in Europe is EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,150) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Moto G9 Power, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,400) for its sole 4GB and 128GB model storage

 

Moto G 5G Specifications

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. 

For the camera, there is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.

 

Moto G9 Power Specifications


Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box.

 

Moto G9 Plus announced with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP quad rear cameras

Moto G9 Power announced with 6000mAh battery, 64MP triple rear cameras

Motorola announces Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh battery

Moto G9 Power, Moto G 5G to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

