Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone launched in India with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48MP camera

Motorola has today launched its Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone in India. The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for sale on Flipkart starting October



The phone comes in Polished Graphite colour. The key specifications of the Motorola Razr 5G include a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main flexible display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Pre-booking starts 5th October and sales start on 12th October at all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart. The effective price will be Rs 1,14,999 for HDFC credit card and debit/credit card EMI transactions with a 10,000 Instant discount / cashback offer.



HDFC Bank Offer



Rs 10,000 INSTANT DISCOUNT (Online) and CASHBACK(Offline) on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Debit & Credit EMI transactions



Reliance JIO Offer:



Motorola razr 5G users on the Reliance Jio network will get Double data benefits when recharging with the Jio Rs 4999 annual plan (350 + 350 GB High-speed data WITHOUT any daily capping + another year of unlimited voice and 700 GB data. This amounts to a saving of Rs 14,997), an additional 1-year of unlimited services free-of-cost.



Other Offers:



No Cost EMIs up-to 12 months with HDFC bank and all leading banks and issuers.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications and Features



Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with My UX on top. It features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.



The Motorola Razr 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It lacks support for a microSD card slot. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.



For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.



There is a 2,800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging inside the Motorola Razr 5G. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. The Razr 5G does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack.



The Razr 5G has a "water repellant design" with an IPX8 rating. There are four microphones on the Motorola Razr 5G flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker. The phone measures 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm when unfolded and 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm when folded. It weighs 192 grams.





