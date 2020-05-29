Advertisement

Motorola One Vision Plus listed on Geekbench revealing key specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 1:08 pm

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone, known as Motorola One Vision Plus. The smartphone has been found listed on Geekbench listing revealing key details. 

 

The Geekbench listing that the smartphone will come with Android 9.0 Pie, which is quite odd. Hopefully, the company will launch the smartphone with Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with octa-core Qualcomm processor, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. This is because the codename Trinket is associated with the chipset. The Geekbench listing was spotted by Mysmartprice. 

 

The listing further reveals that the Motorola One Vision Plus will be backed by a 4GB of RAM. The phone has scored 310 points in the single-core test and 1,351 points in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the phone was also listed on Android Enterprise listing. The listing revealed that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch design. 

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch display, though the resolution is not known at the moment. The listing further reveals that the phone is loaded with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes with Android 9.0 Pie and it also features a fingerprint sensor. The Motorola One Vision Plus will also come with NFC chip, reveals Android Enterprise listing. 

 

Motorola is reportedly working on the successor of its first foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr. The Motorola Razr 2 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone. The phone comes with a code name of ‘smith’ and it will come with model number ‘XT2017-4’. The report highlights that the foldable smartphone will come with a similar display setup as seen in the first Motorola Razr smartphone. This means that the phone will come with the main Flex View display and secondary Quick View screen on the outside.

 

