Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale for first time today via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 10:26 am

Motorola One Fusion+ comes in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.
Motorola One Fusion+ which was recently launched in  India will be available for sale for the first time in India today at 12 P.M. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

For the launch offers, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent unlimited cashback, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months as well. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any smartphone purchase.

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front camera, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The phone runs on Android 10 and it is backed up by 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

 

Motorola One Fusion+ has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.

