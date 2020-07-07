Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+ price hiked in India within three weeks of launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 1:56 pm

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India last month for Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant.
Motorola has increased the price of its Motorola One Fusion+ by Rs 500. This comes after just three weeks of its launch in India.

 

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India last month for Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. Now after the price hike, Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 17,499. The revised price is already reflecting on Flipkart and it will be applicable for the next sale scheduled on Monday.

Motorola One Fusion+

 

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front camera, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The phone runs on Android 10 and it is backed up by 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Motorola One Fusion+ has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

It has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.

