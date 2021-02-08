Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Motorola is said to expand its Moto G series lineup this year with 3 new smartphones under the series and a Moto E7 Power.

Motorola is cooking up a lot of smartphones in its kitchen and it seems like it will be the G series smartphones that will be shown some love this year. The three G-series devices include the Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto G40. Along with these, Moto E7 Power has also been spotted through multiple listings.

All of the following information are leaks and none of it is official. There is no information regarding the availability of the smartphones. Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews has leaked renders and specifications of the three rumoured Motorola phones: Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power.

Separately, Tipster Mukul Sharma also shared that Motorola will be launching a new 5G smartphone in India, which could very well be the Motorola Ibiza (or Moto G40). The budget device is likely to feature a 90Hz IPS LCD display. As per him, the phone would “most likely” launch this month.

Moto G40 (a.k.a Ibiza) Specifications (Rumored)

As per recent Geekbench listing, the Moto G40 will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM.

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery. For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G30 reportedly has the 'Capri Plus' codename and will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate as per the leak. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage using a microSD card.

The triple camera setup on the back will include a 64MP primary sensor, along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera that should be paired with an 8MP camera on the front. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Moto G30 may be priced at EUR 179.99 (approx Rs 15,700) and is reported to come in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options.

Moto G10 (a.k.a Capri) Specifications (Rumored)

The Moto G10 is codenamed as Motorola Capri according to the leak and will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

Perhaps, there will be a Google Assistant button on board as well and the phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at EUR 149.99 (approx Rs 13,100) and may come in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colour options. Connectivity options could include a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port for charging.

Moto E7 Power Specifications (Rumored)

The last smartphone leaked by Neil is reportedly the Moto E7 Power which is codenamed 'Malta Lite'. This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 2GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the back, you will get a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with a speaker at the bottom left and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. There will be a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone is tipped to come in Digital Blue and Oxy Red colour options.

Motorola Athena (or Motorola Defy)

The Geekbench listing for another Motorola device that is codenamed as Motorola Athena or Motorola Defy has also been spotted by MySmartPrice. As per the listing, the device will run on Android 10 and will have 4GB of RAM. There seems to be an unknown Qualcomm processor powering the device with a codename 'bathena'.

The device scored 1,527 points in the single-core test and 5,727 points in multi-core test. The report by the publication also suggests that the device has made an appearance on a Google Play Console listing as well which suggests the device has an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 10 software, and 4GB of RAM.

There's also an image with the listing that suggests a waterdrop-style notch but that could always just be a placeholder image and not the actual picture of the device.

Picture Credits: TechnikNews