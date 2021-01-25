Advertisement

Motorola Ibiza with Android 11 certified by Wi-Fi Alliance

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 5:45 pm

Latest News

Motorola Ibiza will come with HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will come with a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.
Advertisement

A new Motorola smartphone with model number XT2137-1 has got WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). The phone in question is Motorola Ibiza 5G smartphone whose key details were leaked online recently. The phone is said to launch in Q1 of 2021.

As per the listing, Moto XT2137-1 will support dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features. Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the device will be powered by Android 11 operating system. The listing has the certification ID WFA110216 and the date of certification being 22 January 2021. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

However, there are no official words regarding the launch date and the exact name of this upcoming smartphone at the moment. But now since the smartphone has started surfacing online, we expect more details to surface soon for this upcoming phone. So, Stay Tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this. Apart from Ibiza, Motorola is also working on the Capri, Capri Plus, and Nio smartphones.

Motorola Ibiza will come with HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will come with a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series 5G chipset under the hood with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Though, there are likely to be more variants as well.

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery. For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Capri with 5,000 mAh battery receives FCC certification

These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Motorola Ibiza leaked specs show Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz display, tipped to launch soon

Latest News from Mototrola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Race expected to launch in February

Poco X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 Update in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies