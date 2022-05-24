Motorola Flagship with 200MP camera confirmed to launch soon

An upcoming Motorola flagship codenamed Motorola Frontier has been a part of the rumour mill for months. Now, an official confirmation from the brand has revealed that a flagship from Motorola is indeed in the works and is going to launch soon. Motorola confirmed the launch timeline and a couple of features of the upcoming device.

Motorola teased on Weibo that a new flagship from the brand will be arriving in July with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. Furthermore, the brand confirmed that the device will feature a 200-megapixel camera. This upcoming smartphone from the company may be launched as the Motorola Edge X30 Pro in China and as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in markets outside China.

The Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be the high-end flagship from Motorola that is expected to sport a 6.73-inch pOLED FHD+ 144Hz screen with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 60-megapixel front camera, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 12-megapixel (telephoto) sensors.

The device should get up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery supporting 125W fast charging. However, some reports say it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Other details of the smartphone are not known as of now.

As for recent launches, Motorola launched the Edge 30 smartphone in India earlier this month. Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+. The phone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU. It has 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB storage. In addition, it runs Android 12 with MyUX on top.