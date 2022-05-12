Motorola Edge 30 launched in India with 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G+, price starts at Rs 27,999

Motorola has today launched Motorola Edge 30 smartphone in India. The phone includes octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 32MP front setup, 4020mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Price in India

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 29,999.

The phone will go on sale from May 19 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colour options.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+ and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout for the front camera.

The phone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU. It has 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It runs Android 12 with MyUX on top.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 118° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The 32MP front camera comes with an f/2.25 aperture.

There’s also a 4020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79mm in dimensions and weighs 155 grams.