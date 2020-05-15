Advertisement

Motorola Edge+ to launch in India on May 19

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 12:28 pm

Motorola Edge+ runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, 5W wireless reverse charging.

Motorola Edge+ will be launched in India on May 19, according to a teaser on Flipkart. Motorola Edge+ comes with latest Snapdragon 865, waterfall display, 108 MP camera sensor and a huge battery.

 

Motorola earlier launched Motorola Edge+ smartphone alongwith Motorola Edge in the US and India launch was later confirmed by Country Head of Motorola India, Prashant Mani.

 

The Flipkart listing reveals that the phone will be unveiled on May 19 at 12pm (noon). However, the listing does not share any details about the price of the phone. Also, there is no mention of the launch of the Motorola Edge smartphone in India yet.

Motorola Edge+

Under the hood, Motorola Edge+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The curved screen shows notifications for incoming call and alarm as well as shows the battery charging levels. It also enables users to switch apps with just a swipe up or down on the edge.

 

The phone sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output.  Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. The rear cameras will also be assisted with Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

 

Motorola Edge+ runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, 5W wireless reverse charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

