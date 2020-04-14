  • 12:43 Apr 14, 2020

Motorola Edge+ to be unveiled on April 22, Motorola Edge also expected

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 12:11 pm

Latest News

Motorola Edge will be a toned-down variant of Motorola Edge+
Motorola has announced a “Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent” on April 22. the company is expected to launch the highly-anticipated Motorola Edge+, which has been in leaks for quite some time. In addition to the Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge is also expected to be unveiled at the launch event.

Motorola on its Twitter handle has announced the launch date. It reads “Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent.” While the company has not clearly confirmed the launch of Motorola Edge smartphone, however, the word E-vent hints the debut of the Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones.

The company has also posted a video which shows the waterfall display that are expected to be available on the Motorola Edge+ and Edge phones.



Motorola Edge+ smartphone was expected to debut at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona on February 23. But due to COVID-19 situation, the event was canceled.


Motorola Edge will be a toned-down variant of Motorola Edge+. It too will have a waterfall display but it is reported to have a Snapdragon 765G instead of the Snapdragon 865 in Motorola Edge+. Motorola Edge and Edge+ will have 5G connectivity. Both the phones will have 25-megapixel front cameras. The Motorola Edge+ duo is expected to come with 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with 1080p+ resolution.

Motorola Edge+ will come with a punch-hole design, which is situated at the top-left corner of the screen. On the back, it will have a gradient finish and a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner of the back panel which is said to house a 108 megapixels main shooter, 16 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as an 8 megapixels telephoto lens. It would have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is also rumoured to have a 5,170mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Edge will have a triple camera system of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It will have a 4,500mAh battery and run on Android 10.

