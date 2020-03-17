  • 20:27 Mar 17, 2020

Advertisement

Motorola Edge+ renders reveal waterfall display, punch-hole design and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 6:51 pm

Latest News

Some new renders of the Motorola Edge+ have been leaked online revealing some design language of the upcoming smartphone.
Advertisement

Motorola is all set to launch its new series of smartphones with Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge. Now, some new renders of the Motorola Edge+ have been leaked online revealing some design language of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

The renders were posted by known tipster Evan Blass and it shows that the smartphone will be available in Blue and Burgundy Red colour options. The renders show that the smartphone will come with a waterfall display, which is curved at the left side. The display will be also present in the Motorola Edge smartphone. Furthermore, the renders reveal that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design, which is situated at the top-left corner of the screen. 

 

Motorola Edge+

Advertisement

 

Coming to the back panel comes with a gradient finish and it features a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner of the back panel. The primary camera will be loaded with a 108-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, one can see a dual-LED flash and laser autofocus right next to the camera module. Motorola’s famous batwing logo is also present on the back panel. Moving on, the right side of the device will come loaded with volume controls and power on/off button. The base panel will come with a SIM slot along with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The top of the smartphone is loaded with a 2.5mm audio jack. 

 

Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and it will reportedly come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The phone is codenamed “burton” and it will come equipped with a 5,170mAh battery, but it is not known if it will support fast charging or not. The phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box.

 

Motorola Edge+ leaked live images show curved punch-hole display

Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid key specs leaked online

Motorola Edge+ render leak shows waterfall display and triple rear cameras

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola Motorola Edge+

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 2.2 starts receiving Android 10 update

Realme 6i launched with 48MP quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery

Apple Days on Amazon offering discounts on iPhone X, iPhone XS

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies