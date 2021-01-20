Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC launching on January 26

Motorola Edge S is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution.

Motorola will be launching Motorola Edge S on January 26 in China as the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 870 SoC just yesterday.

The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch date of its upcoming smartphone. The official launch poster reveals that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As of now, Motorola has not revealed the specifications of Motorola Edge S but as per reports, it could be the same device that has appeared in recent leaks with the “Nio” codename.

Motorola Nio smartphone was recently spotted on FCC certification website with model number XT2125-4. It confirmed that the phone will support 5G connectivity. TUV Rheinland certification revealed that the phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and will come loaded with 20W fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge S is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It may ship with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

It is also expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.