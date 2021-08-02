Motorola Edge S Pro arriving on Aug 5

Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone in China on August 5th, called Motorola Edge S Pro. The device will be the successor to the original Moto Edge S that was launched earlier in January. In addition, the device is expected to be a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Pro that was launched last week.

Motorola shared a promotional video on Weibo to showcase the new ‘Ready For’ functionality present in the device. The feature allows users to connect to a larger display wirelessly. The video further confirms the moniker for the upcoming smartphone, which is Motorola Edge S Pro.

Moreover, the China Lenovo Website has confirmed some of the specifications of the device. For example, the device could have a thickness of 6.99mm, and weigh 163 grams. Furthermore, you will get 50x zoom functionality along with 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications

As the device is believed to be an Edge 20 Pro rebrand, we can expect similar specifications. It could sport a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR, and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro. On the Edge 20 Pro, you get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs the Edge 20 Pro with 30W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. The Edge 20 Pro will sell for €699 (approx Rs 61,700) globally. There’s no word on the India launch of the same.