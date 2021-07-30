Motorola Edge 20 series unveiled

HomeNewsMotorola Edge 20 series unveiled

Motorola has unveiled the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite with 30W fast charging, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Motorola has unveiled its Edge 20 series globally, including the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite. The Moto Edge 20 Pro leads the pack with a Snapdragon 870 SoC along with a 144Hz OLED panel. The standard Edge 20 gets power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The Edge 20 Pro will sell for €699 (approx Rs 61,700), the Edge 20 will retail for €499 (approx Rs 44,000). The Edge 20 Lite costs €349.99 (approx Rs 30,900). The three phones will be available later in August. They will eventually be launched across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Specifications

Both of these devices share the same 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR (only on 20 Pro), and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro, while the Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor.

On the Edge 20 Pro, you get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The regular Edge 20 gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Edge 20 also has a similar camera setup, but with an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The wide-angle and primary sensors remain the same.

On the front, both of them have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Edge 20 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery, while the Edge 20 packs a 4000mAh battery. Both of them support 30W fast charging. The phones run on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phones also have ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. Both of them have 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Specifications

The last phone in the Motorola Edge 20 series is the Edge 20 Lite. It sports the same 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. But the refresh rate has been dialled down to 90Hz—the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC powers the phone. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there’s again a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Edge 20 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11. This phone also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Motorola Edge 20

  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 8MP + 16MP
  • Battery4000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 720
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 8MP + 16MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

