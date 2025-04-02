Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched in India: All Details

Motorola has announced the launch of the EDGE 60 Fusion in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, also making it the first device in the country to come with this processor. The device has a dual rear camera setup and comes with moto AI features as well.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price, Availability, Offers

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes in two variants: 8GB + 256GB at Rs 22,999 and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 24,999. It will be available in PANTONE Amazonite, PANTONE Slipstream and, PANTONE Zephyr shades. The smartphone will go on sale from 9th April 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Consumers can choose one from the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB):

Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart only, making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB).

Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount on Axis and IDFC Bank Credit Cards – full swipe transactions. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB).

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications

The Edge 60 Fusion packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.

There is a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It will receive upgrades until Android 18, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades, along with 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.