Motorola Edge 40 Neo announced, India launch this month

Motorola has announced the latest EDGE series smartphone, the Edge 40 Neo. The new Edge series smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand brings a 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood and more. Here’s what it offers and when it is launching in India.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: India launch

Motorola has announced that the Edge 40 Neo will be coming to India on September 21. The brand has already launched the device in EMEA. The design of the smartphone has been confirmed, and it is set to launch in Pantone-curated colour options such as the Black, Green and Blue shades. It will be a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone and be available for purchase via Motorola’s website and leading retail stores.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specifications, Price

The Edge 40 Neo is retailing in Europe starting today for EUR 399, which translates to approximately Rs 35,500. It comes in Black, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay colours.

The Motorola device sports a 6.55-inch curved pOLED display with an FHD+ Resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. It also has DCI-P3 coverage and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

The handset draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Motorola says it is the world’s first smartphone to come with this SoC. It is basically a rebranded Dimensity 1050 chipset.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is also IP68-certified water and dust-resistant. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features dual rear cameras, including the main 50MP f/1.8 sensor paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. An in-display optical sensor is present for biometrics.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.