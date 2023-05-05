HomeNewsMotorola Edge 40 debuts with Dimensity 8020 SoC: Check price, specs

Motorola Edge 40 debuts with Dimensity 8020 SoC: Check price, specs

A new Motorola smartphone called Edge 40 has debuted in Europe with features such as 68W fast charging, stereo speakers and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Motorola Edge 40 colours

Motorola has launched the Edge 40 smartphone in Europe after launching the Edge 40 Pro last month. The new device comes as a successor to the Edge 30, and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset under the hood, which is basically a rebranded Dimensity 1100 chipset. Read on to know more about the new device.

Motorola Edge 40: Price

The Edge 40 costs €550 (approx Rs 49,600) for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant. It can be availed in Nebula Green and Eclipse Black colours with a vegan leather finish or a Lunar Blue option with an acrylic finish.

Motorola Edge 40: Specifications

The new Motorola device sports a 6.55-inch curved OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The panel supports 8-bit colours, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It draws power from the Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is also IP68-certified water and dust resistant. The Motorola Edge 40 features dual rear cameras, including a main 1/1.55-inch main OIS-enabled 50MP sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage255
  • Display6.55-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

