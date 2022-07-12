Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price tipped ahead of its launch

Motorola is currently working on its new flagship smartphone called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The phone is said to launch in China and other markets in July or August, however an exact launch date is unknown at the moment. In a new development, the price has been leaked online.

Tipster Nils Ahrensmeier has leaked the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. As per the new report, the upcoming Motorola phone will be priced at €899 which is approx. Rs 71,837 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage model. The phone is said to be the global version of the Moto X30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Expected Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

It will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variants along with 8 GB and 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM options. The handset will not have support for external storage. There will be a triple rear camera setup. It will feature Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200-megapixel primary camera sensor, coupled with a 50-megapixel secondary sensor and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor.

On the front side, you will get a 60-megapixel selfie camera that will even support 4K resolution video recording. The Edge 30 Ultra will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that may come with support for 125W fast charging. There is no support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The phone will run the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box.

In May this year, Motorola Edge 30 was launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 29,999.

The phone is available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colour options.