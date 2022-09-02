Motorola Edge 30 Neo specifications tipped

Motorola could be working on a new Edge 30 series smartphone called Edge 30 Neo whose specifications have now been leaked in full. These specifications show that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo could be arriving as a mid-ranger with a Snapdragon processor and a dual rear camera setup.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo specs have been tipped by Yogesh Brar on Twitter as per whom it is claimed to sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which could be coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage.

At the back, it may sport two cameras including a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it could have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The device should pack a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W Turbo charging. Lastly, the smartphone will run on Android 12-based MyUX 3.0.

Recently, tipster Evan Blass had also shared the alleged colour options of the Motorola Edge 30 Neo which included Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri. He went on to claim that the phone will get a USB Type-C port, and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash.

In related news, the brand is gearing up to launch the Moto Edge 30 Ultra in India on September 8. The Edge 30 Ultra will be a rebadged X30 Pro smartphone which was unveiled in China. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.