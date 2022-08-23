Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to launch in India on September 8

Motorola will be launching a new flagship Edge 30 series smartphone in India. Called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the phone will be launched in the country on September 8.

Motorola India has also tweeted about the upcoming launch of a new Edge-series smartphone(s) in India. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be the first in the world to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera on the rear. Flipkart has also started teasing the launch of new Motorola smartphones as well.

In addition, tipster Abhishek Yadav has also revealed that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be launching in the Indian market on 8th September. Further, he also claimed that it will be the first Indian smartphone to feature a 200MP rear camera.

The Edge 30 Ultra will be a rebadged X30 Pro smartphone which was recently unveiled in China. The X30 Pro’s price starts from CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

ALSO READ: Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.73-inc pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. There’s up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the Moto X30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup and is claimed to be the first-ever smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The other two sensors include a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the phone is equipped with a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. Motorola claims that the battery can be charged to 50 percent in just 7 minutes and a 100 percent charge can be achieved in 19 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless fast charging.