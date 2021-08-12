HomeNewsMotorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 price leaked ahead of August 17...

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 price leaked ahead of August 17 launch

Motorola Edge 20 series price has been leaked Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion are launching in India on August 17.

By Meenu Rana
Motorola Edge 20 series
Motorola Edge 20 series launch

Highlights

  • Motorola will be bringing two phones from Edge 20 series to India
  • The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a Edge 20 Lite rebrand
  • The vanilla Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778 SoC

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion are launching in India on August 17. Now ahead of the launch, price of both the smartphones have been leaked for India.

Motorola Edge 20 Leaked Price

As per Debayan Roy of Gadgetsdata, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will launch in India in two storage variants while the base Edge 20 will only launch in a single variant.

The Edge 20 Fusion is said to be priced around Rs 21,499 INR for its 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will will be reportedly priced Rs 23,999.

The Motorola Edge 20, on the other hand, leaked price will be around Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

A recent Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Flipkart listing revealed that the phone will come with a triple camera setup. There will be a108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and a depth sensor (likely 2MP). Flipkart says the ultrawide unit can also take macro shots.

The selfies will be handled by a 32MP front shooter. The phone will pack a 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED screen. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. It will be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC.

On the software side, the phone will run stock Android 11 out of the box and Lenovo’s ThinkShield For Mobile security suite. It will come in two colour options and feature a USB-C port.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a Edge 20 Lite rebrand with a different chipset. Motorola will also launch the vanilla Edge 20 in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications

The phone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC powers the phone. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11. This phone also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 8MP + 16MP
  • Battery4000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

ViaGadgetsdata
