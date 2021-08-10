Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion launching in India on August 17

Motorola has finally confirmed to launch Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India on August 17th. The series was introduced globally in late July.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion seems to be a rebrand of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. These will be sold on Flipkart after the launch. The company earlier also teased the launch in the country soon.

Let’s take a look at the Motorola upcoming phones specs, features and other details.

Edge 20 Fusion Specifications

The phone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC powers the phone. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there’s again a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11. This phone also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

The vanilla model, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor for cameras. In addition, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video chats and selfies.

It packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. In addition, it has 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.