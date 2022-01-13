Moto Tab G70 full specifications listed on Flipkart ahead of launch on January 18

Motorola will be launching the Moto Tab G70 in India on January 18. Now ahead of the launch, full specifications of the upcoming Moto Tab G70 tablet have been listed on Flipkart.

Moto Tab G70 will be launched during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. There will be 10% discount on purchasing Moto Tab G70 via ICICI Card. The company has confirmed aluminium alloy body with a dual-tone finish.

A microsite of the upcoming tablet has already gone live on Flipkart. It confirms its availability on the e-commerce portal after its launch in the country. The Moto Tab G70 will come in Modernist Teal colour.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

As per the Flipkart listing, the tablet will come with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 15:9 aspect ratio. In addition, there will be 400 nits of peak brightness and TUV certified eye protection. Also, the display will come with support for Widevine certification for watching high definition content from Netflix and Amazon.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 12 nm chipset with two Cortex-A76 cores, six A55s. For graphics, there will be Mali-G76 GPU. The processor will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for optics, Moto Tab G70 will be equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies.

The tablet will run Android 11 out of the box. It will feature Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers. It will be backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support. In addition, it comes with an IP52 waterproof build.

Besides, the tablet will support connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, and a pogo-pin for connecting an optional keyboard. Lastly, the laptop measures 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm and weighs 490 grams.