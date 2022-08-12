Moto Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro, S30 Pro launched with Snapdragon SoCs

Motorola has finally announced its new foldable after a delay of couple of days. The new Moto Razr 2022 gives a competition to the recently unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 4 and also comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood. Apart from that, Motorola also announced the X30 Pro and S30 Pro smartphones.

The Moto Razr 2022 comes at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 76,650). The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 7,299 (approx Rs 86,000).

The Motorola X30 Pro starts from CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 53,000) for the top 12GB + 512GB storage variant.

The Motorola S30 Pro comes at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB model which retails at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,900). The top-end 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 34,200).

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 is a foldable that sports a 6.7-inch foldable OLED hole-punch primary display with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DC dimming. There is a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display that can be used for various functions such as access to notifications, check the weather, among others.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For photos and videos, the Moto Razr 2022 features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor that has a field-of-view of 121 degrees. The secondary camera can also shoot macro photos. For selfies and video calling, the Razr 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the smartphone includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. You also get Dolby Atmos surround speakers and a 3-mic array.

Motorola X30 Pro Specifications

The Motorola X30 Pro sports a 6.73-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 1 billion colours, 1250 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Under the hood, the Moto X30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup and is claimed to be the first ever smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The other two sensors include a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the Motorola X30 Pro is equipped with a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

The Motorola X30 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. Motorola claims that the battery can be charged to 50 percent in just 7 minutes and a 100 percent charge can be achieved in 19 minutes. The Moto X30 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast charging.

Motorola S30 Pro Specifications

The Motorola S30 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports DC dimming, DCI-P3 color gamut support, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on Android 12.

For optics, the Motorola S30 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide unit with auto-focus and macro mode, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera.

Further, the Moto S30 Pro comes with dual stereo speakers, and is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the handset packs a 4,270mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging.