Moto G9 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery

Moto G9 comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options to choose from.

Motorola has today launched the Moto G9 smartphone in India. The Motorola G9 smartphone is Rs 11,499 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it will go on sale starting 31st August at 12 PM.



The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display. The phone comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options to choose from.



Moto G9 specifications



Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision with 1600×720 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.



The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging which is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Moto G9 runs on Android 10



There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch.





For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.