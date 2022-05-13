Moto G82 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED screen

Motorola has launched a new Moto G82 5G smartphone for some markets that comes with a Smapdragon 695 processor under the hood and has an IP52 rated water resistant build. The smartphone has a 120Hz screen and runs on Motorola’s MyUX custom OS based on Android.

The Motorola Moto G82 5G carries a price tag of €329.99 (approx Rs 26,500) and will be available across selected markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. It is available in a single 6GB + 128GB variant and in two colours namely White and Grey.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

The Moto G82 5G has a 6.55-inches AMOLED screen which comes with FHD+ resolution, 402PPI, and 120Hz refresh rate. It has an almost 88% of screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The device has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 combined wide-angle and depth of field cam, and a 2MP f/2.2 macro shooter, plus a 16MP f/2.2 selfie camera upfront.

The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboCharging support. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for data transfer and charging. Additional features include IP52 rated water-repellant and dust resistant build, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 12 OS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Meanwhile, Motorola recently also launched the Edge 30 smartphone in India which features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+ and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout for the front camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.