Moto G8 Power Lite to launch in India on May 21

Motorola will be launching Motorola Edge+ in India on May 19. Now the company will also be launching Moto G8 Power Lite in India on May 21, according to a teaser on Flipkart.



Flipkart has released a teaser which reveals that the Moto G8 Power Lite will be launched in the Indian market on May 21. However, Motorola has not officially announced the launch date of this smartphone.



The Moto G8 Power Lite was launched globally last month at EUR 169 (Rs 13,900 approx). We expect the phone to launch in India under Rs 15k. The phone features a huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch display. The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour variants.





Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging.



On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. It measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm and it weighs 200 grams.