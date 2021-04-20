Advertisement

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion with 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz HDR display, 6000mAh battery launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2021 12:38 pm

While the Moto G60 flaunts a 108-megapixel primary camera, the Moto G40 Fusion features a 64-megapixel main shooter.
The Motorola Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion have been today launched in India as the two new G series phones. Both new Motorola phones come with a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. While the Moto G60 flaunts a 108-megapixel primary camera, the Moto G40 Fusion features a 64-megapixel main shooter.

 

Moto G60 and G40 Fusion prices in India


The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and will be available from Flipkart starting from April 27.

 

The Moto G40 Fusion is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It will be available from Flipkart starting from May 1. The Moto G60 and G40 Fusion come in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours. 

 

Moto G60 specifications

 

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch display with a 1080 × 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. There is expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.

 

Further, the Moto G60 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Moto G60 runs on Android 11 and it is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. It comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

 

Moto G40 Fusion specifications

 

Just like the Moto G60, the Moto G40 Fusion comes with Android 11 and features the same 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor.

 Moto G40 Fusion

Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also has 6000mAh battery with fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

