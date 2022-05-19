Moto G52j 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 695

Moto has launched yet another smartphone with Snapdragon 695 processor and it is the Moto G52j 5G. The device has quietly gone official in Japan with specifications such as a high refresh rate display, an IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant build and 15W fast charging support.

The Moto G52j is priced at JPY 39,800 (approx Rs 24,000) in Japan. It comes in Ink Black and Pearl White colour options. Motorola hasn’t made clear as to when the device could launch in regions outside of Japan.

Moto G52j Specifications

The Moto G52j has a 6.8-inch LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device packs the Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Moto G52j 5G has a triple camera setup at the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie sensor housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Moto G52j is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support. It has IP68 water and dust resistant certification as well. The Moto G52j runs on Android 11 and has 5G, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Moto recently also launched the G71s in China which also comes with Snapdragon 695 5G. The Moto G71s 5G has a 6.6-inches OLED screen which comes with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for 100% NTSC color gamut, 5,000,000:1 high contrast ratio, HBM sunlight screen, global DC dimming and is protected by SGS Double-eye certification.