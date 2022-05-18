Moto G71s launched with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz OLED display

Motorola has launched the Moto G71s smartphone in China which comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood. It is a 5G smartphone that looks like a rebrand of Moto G82 5G for China. Moreover, it has the same processor under the hood that came with the Moto G71 from back in January.

The Moto G71s costs CNY 1699 (approx Rs 19,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant and comes in two colours including Meteorite Black and White Lily.

Moto G71s Specifications

The Moto G71s 5G has a 6.6-inches OLED screen which comes with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for 100% NTSC color gamut, 5,000,000:1 high contrast ratio, HBM sunlight screen, global DC dimming and is protected by SGS Double-eye certification.. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The device has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 combined wide-angle and depth of field cam, and a 2MP f/2.2 4cm macro shooter, plus a 16MP f/2.2 selfie camera upfront.

The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 33W TurboCharging support. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for data transfer and charging. Additional features include IP52 rated water-repellant and dust resistant build, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 12 OS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Motorola’s latest launch in India is the Moto Edge 30 which comes with a Snapdragon 778G+. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+ and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout for the front camera.