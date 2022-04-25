Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680, 5000mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 14,499

Motorola has today launched the Moto G52 smartphone in the G series. It features 6.6″ pOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 7.7mm thin sleek and stylish design. It also comes with a 50MP triple camera system, 16MP front camera, Snapdragon 680 processor, Stereo speaker, ThinkShield for mobile, and more.

The Moto G52 is launched at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colours. The phone will be available from Flipkart starting from May 3rd.

Moto G52 Specifications

Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G52 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

Further, the phone is IP52 rated as well for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.