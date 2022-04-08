Moto G22 launched in India with 50MP Quad camera, 90Hz display

Moto G22 has been launched in India today. The phone packs a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, quad rear camera setup and more.

Let’s see the Moto G22 specs, price, colours in India and more.

Pricing and Availability in India

The Moto G22 has been launched in India in a single storage variant of 4GB + 64GB. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. The phone will be available for purchase via e-commerce website Flipkart starting April 13. It comes in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colours, though the Mint Green option will be available at a later stage.

Moto G22 Specifications

The Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display with an HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 89.03% screen-to-body ratio and 268 pixels per inch.

In addition, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that is rated to support 20W TurboPower Charging via a bundled charger. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, the phone runs on the latest Android 12 OS.

Moto G22 has a quad camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree FOV, and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, for selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and GPS. Lastly, the phone measures 163.95×74.94×8.49mm and weighs 185 grams.