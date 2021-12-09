Moto G51 5G Launching in India on December 10: Specs, Price, Colours and more

Moto G51 5G will be launching in India tomorrow i.e December 10. It is the first ever smartphone from Motorola to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. Ahead of the launch, here’s a look at the Moto G51 5G expected specs, expected price, colours in India and more.

Pricing and Availability of Moto G51 5G in India

The Moto G51 is expected to be launched in India in multiple storage variants ranging from 4GB + 64GB to 8GB + 128 GB. As per rumours, the phone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. To recall, the Moto G51 5G was released in Europe last month for EUR 229. (roughly Rs. 19,400), along with Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41, and Moto G31. Till now, only Moto G31 has been launched in India.

The phone will be available for purchase via e-commerce website Flipkart in India starting December 10. It is expected to be arriving in three colour variants – Aqua Blue, Bright Silver, and Indigo Blue.

Moto G51 5G Features Teased in India

Motorola has been teasing the features of the ucoming smartphone. The tesaers have revealed that it will be India’s first Snapdraon 480 5G+ proecssor. Further, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with support for 12 5G bands.

Designed to accentuate even the smallest of details, the new #motog51's 120Hz FHD+ 6.8" Display breathes life into content providing an immersive experience that's completely fluid. Get ready as it launches on 10th Dec on @Flipkart. #GoTrue5G #gomotog pic.twitter.com/ev5znlqlYT — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 7, 2021

Also it has been confirmed that the Moto G51 will feature 6.8-inch full HD+ display Ah with 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is also confirmed to come with 5000m battery.

Design and Display

The Moto G51 will come with an oval-shaped triple camera set up at the back in the top left corner. There will be a Motorola branding in the center as well. The front camera will be present in the center as a punch-hole cutout.

The phone will feature a 6.8-inch full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display will come with 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Performance

The Moto G51 will pack the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC which will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In addition, the storage will be expandable via microSD card. Further, the phone will come with 3GB of virtual RAM.

Cameras

The Moto G51 is expected to be equipped with a triple camera setup. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device will use a 13-megapixel shooter.

Software and Battery

As for software, the handset will run on Android 11 out of the box. It is said to be upgradable to Android 12. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Other features will include 5G support of up to 12 bands, a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security and face recognition. The smartphone will also have a water-repellent design, Dolby Atmos support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard.

Connectivity features will include dual-SIM card slot, 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS. Additionally, the phone will have a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.