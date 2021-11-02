Moto G51 5G launch seems imminent, spotted on NBTC certification site

Motorola is working on a new G-series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G. The phone is now expected to launch soon however, the company has not launched its launch date.

Moto G51 5G launch

Now, in a recent development, the smartphone has received its approval from the NBTC certification site with model number XT2171-2. The listing does not reveal any specifications and features but it hints at its Moto G51 5G launch in the global markets.

Since the phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, it will launch in Thailand first. After that it is expected to be coming to other markets including India.

A recent leak by Technik News revealed that the Moto G51 will be launched in November. The phone will support a Full HD+ resolution. It will sport a triple rear camera setup. This will include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens that doubles up as a depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel sensor.

Moto G51 Geekbench listing

Last week, the Moto G51 was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Geekbench listing revealed that the phone smartphone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. To recall, Moto G50 came with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 543 and 1675 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively. However, the specifications of Moto G51 5G are likely to be an upgrade to that of the predecessor Moto G50 5G.