Moto G32 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, coming to India soon

Motorola has launched the Moto G32 in Europe as a budget oriented smartphone which comes with the Snapdragon 680 processor. Its a 4G-enabled smartphone that has 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and is backed by a big 5000mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 12 operating system.

Moto G32 has launched in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. In Europe, it starts at €210 (approx Rs 16,600). The device has also been confirmed to be released in Latin America and India in the coming weeks. The Moto G32 comes in three colour options, namely Mineral Gray, Satin Silver, and Rose Gold.

Moto G32 Specifications

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G32 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone offers dual stereo speakers and two microphones. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the device has a water-repellant design.