Moto G32 India launch set for August 9

Motorola unveiled the Moto G32 in Europe late last month and the brand confirmed it would be arriving in other countries, including India, soon. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will make its way to the Indian market on August 9 and will be available via Flipkart for purchase.

Motorola unveiled the India launch date for the Moto G32 via its Twitter handle as per which it will arrive in the country on August 9. Further, the company also confirmed Flipkart’s availability for the same. Apart from that, we already know the specifications for the smartphone, which are as follows.

Introducing #motog32! A smartphone that elevates your experience and performs like a true all-rounder. Get ready to get #AllYouWant! Launching 9th August on @Flipkart and at leading retail stores. #AllYouWant — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 2, 2022

Moto G32 Specifications

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G32 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone offers dual stereo speakers and two microphones. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the device has a water-repellant design.