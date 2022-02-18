Moto G22 coming soon with Helio G37 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera setup

Lenovo-owned Motorola might be soon launching Moto G22 smartphone. Now agead of the launch, the entire specifications and pricing of the Moto G22 have leaked online.

Moto G22 Expected Specs

As per a leak by Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews, the Moto G22 will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Helio G37 chipset. It is expected to offer 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage.

In addition, the Moto G22 will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For optics, the phone will have a triple camera setup.

This will include a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

In addition, for selfies and video calling, there may be a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Besides, the phone will run on the latest Android 12 OS. Lastly, the G22 allegedly weighs 185g.

Price

Talking of the pricing details, the phone will come with a price tag of 200 euros (approx. Rs 17,020). It is said to come in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and White colours.

Last month, Moto Tab G70 LTE was launched in India. The new tablet is priced at Rs 21,999 for a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration.

It comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 15:9 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and it runs Android 11.

Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel on the front for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support. In addition, it comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.