Moto G20 launched with quad cameras, 90Hz display and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 26, 2021 3:25 pm

Moto G20 has debuted in Europe with Unisoc T700 SoC, 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more
The Moto G family of Motorola smartphones is now witnessing another new member with the launch of the Moto G20 that arrives as an entry-level smartphone in Europe. The Moto G20 has an IPS LCD display and is powered by the Unisoc T700 chipset.

 

The Moto G20 comes in Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colors. Retail in Europe is set at €149 (approx Rs 13,400) and first sales are scheduled for later this week.

 

Moto G20 Specifications 

 

Moto G20

 

The Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 Aspect Ratio. The phone is powered by the eight-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through a hybrid SIM solution. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors each with f/2.4 aperture. The selfies are handled by a 13MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

