Moto G13 launched in India: Know details

Motorola has come up with a new G-series smartphone in India, known as the Moto G13. The device already debuted globally back in January of this year. It comes with specs such as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 90Hz refresh rate and more. The device runs on the latest version of Android – Android 13.

The new Moto G13 has a price tag of? The Moto G13 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model in India. As for launch offers, users can get 40 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 from Reliance Jio (applicable for Rs 419 plan). Moreover, there is an additional Rs 500 Myntra Gift Voucher for Jio customers/ customers shifting to Jio.

Moto G13 has how many variants in India? Moto G13 comes in two variants in India, where one has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the other one has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available in Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue colorways.

When and where will it be available for purchase? The smartphone will go on sale starting 5th April 2023 on Flipkart,

Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

What type of display does the Moto G13 have? The Motorola smartphone flaunts a 6.5″ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate which is the highest in its segment.

What processor does the Moto G13 have? Moto G13 packs the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

What camera sensors does the device gets? The Moto G13 has triple rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with PDAF, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. Additionally, it equips an 8MP f/2.0 front facing sensor.

What software does the Motorola smartphone run on? The Moto G13 comes with latest near stock Android 13. Motorola also assures the upgrade to Android 14 and 3 years of security updates. Also See: Moto G73 5G, G53 5G, G23, G13, E13 smartphones launched:…

Does the Moto G13 support fast charging? No, the Moto G13 does not support fast charging. It can charge the 5000mAh battery at 10 watts of power.