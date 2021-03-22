Advertisement

Moto G100 render and specs leaked ahead of launch on March 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 11:09 am

Moto G100 sports a dual punch-hole on the top-left corner of the screen.
Moto G100 is all set to be launched on March 25 in Germany. Now ahead of the launch, Moto G100 render and specifications have been leaked online.

 

Tipster Evan Blass has shared a new render of the Moto G100 in Iridescent Ocean colour variant along with its specifications. As per the render, Moto G100 sports a dual punch-hole on the top-left corner of the screen. At the back, there is a squarish quad-camera setup with a Motorola batwing logo.

The bottom edge has a USB-C port, an audio jack, a speaker grille and a microphone. The left side of the phone seems to feature a Google Assistant and its right spine seems to feature a volume rocker and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 Moto G100

Moto G100 specifications


The Moto G100 phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

The smartphone is said to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 1TB. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

On the back, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You can also expect the phone to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

 

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone in Blue colour is priced at EUR 479.77 (approx. Rs 41,600). The phone will be a repackaged version of the Moto Edge S which was launched in China recently. 

0 Comments

