Moto G100 price leaked ahead of launch on March 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 11:19 am

Moto G100 phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel.
Motorola G100 will be launching on March 25 in Germany. Now ahead of the launch, Moto G100 price has been leaked by a Spanish retailer.

 

The retailer called ParatuPc has currently listed the handset with model number XT2125. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone in Blue colour is priced at EUR 479.77 (approx. Rs 41,600). The phone will be a repackaged version of the Moto Edge S which was launched in China recently. 

The company recently teased that Moto G100 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor. The video teaser showed that the upcoming phone will have a USB-C port, an audio jack, a speaker grille on the bottom, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a glossier finish.

 

Moto G100 specifications


The Moto G100 phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

The device will come with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charging.

On the back, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You can also expect the phone to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

 

