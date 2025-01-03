Moto G05 India Launch Next Week

Moto G05 India launch has been confirmed to take place next week on January 7. The G05 launched globally back in December 2024, and the device is touted as a budget 4G offering with a MediaTek Helio Chipset under the hood, a generous 5200mAh battery, and more. Here are all the details.

Moto G05 India Launch

The Moto G05 India launch was confirmed through a Flipkart microsite. The listing not only confirms the specifications of the phone (which remain identical to the global model), but also reveals the price segment of the device, which could be under Rs 7,000. The device will launch on January 7 at 12PM IST.

The device can be seen in two colours, which could be called Forest Green and Plum Red. We’ll have to wait for details regarding the variants and pricing till the launch date of the device.

Moto G05: Specifications

The Moto G05 features a 6.67-inch (1604 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chip, coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device runs on Android 15.

Additional features on the two include 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP54-rated bodies, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.